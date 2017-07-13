× The Opening Bell 7/13/17: B2B Win For Amazon Means Marketing Opportunities Elsewhere

Thursday means checking in on the world of an Associated Bank Thought Leader, and Rod Murray (Group SVP at Associated Bank) shared his perspective on Janet Yellen’s testimony yesterday, online lending, and Illinois’s budget. Steve then took a look at the king of disrupters, Amazon, and how they’re shaking up the marketing world. Steve chatted with Nick Kinports (Principal at SoMe Connect) about how these large business shifts for Amazon will create a range of opportunities for marketing and advertising, reaching further across the globe.