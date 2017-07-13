× The Mincing Rascals 07.13.17: Modifying Lake Shore Drive, Chicago Public School funding, Chicago Sun-Times bought, Donald Trump Jr.

This week, The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Kristen McQueary of Chicago Tribune. The Rascals debate the necessity for spending billions of dollars on a plan to renovate Lake Shore Drive. They ponder strategies for mending the financial detriment of the Chicago Public Schools, as well as the reason for the $70,000 a day interest CPS owes through at least September. They discuss what the acquisition of the Chicago Sun-Times by a labor group means for the newspaper. Finally, the Rascals debate the repercussions Donald Trump, Jr. is about to face.

Kristen recommends that you watch Intelligence Analyst Sebastian Gorka argue about Russia’s relevance with CNN Reporter Alisyn Camerota.

John recommends reading The Seeds of Life: From Aristotle to Da Vinci, From Sharks’ Teeth to Frogs’ Pants, the Long and Strange Quest to Discover Where Babies Come From by Edward Dolnick.

Eric recommends reading “The Uninhabitable Earth” by David Wallace-Wells, featured in The New York Magazine, and its companion article, “Are We as Doomed as That New York Magazine Article Says?” by Robinson Meyer, featured in The Atlantic.