The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.13.17: Radio Flyer wagon turns 100, Emmy nominations, Lake Shore Drive

Today is the 100th anniversary of Chicago-bred Radio Flyer. The red wagon Chief Wagon Officer, Robert Pasin, joins John in-studio to talk about the nostalgic wagon. Then, with today’s release of the Emmy nominations, ABC News Entertainment Correspondent Jason Nathanson joins John to talk about the best TV shows, both streamed and live. Finally, John wants to know why Lake Shore Drive has to change. Chicago Department of Transportation Director of Transportation Planning and Programming Jeff Sriver tells John. Listeners weigh in.