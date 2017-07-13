× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 7-13-17

Wow! What a show we have for you tonight! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with Josh Mogerman of the NRDC about the flooding in the Chicago area and what can be done to prevent it from happening, filmmaker David Lowery chats about his new film, the Sundance smash, “A Ghost Story,” we talk with the legendary musician and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer George Clinton about his career and upcoming set at the Pitchfork Music Festival, Jonah Ray, the new face of Mystery Science Theater 3000, previews their upcoming show at the Vic and we end the show with The Neo-Futurists as they introduce us to some of the best worst movies of all time.

