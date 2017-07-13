× The Carry Out 7-13-17: “I think it’s time for Senator McConnell to get the banjo out and some homemade lemonade and make some house visits”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the continuing saga of Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Russian lawyer, Senate Republicans unveiling their new healthcare bill, the Sun-Times now officially owned by Edwin Eisendrath and a group of investors that include former television news anchor and reporter Linda Yu, Lake County officials bracing for more flooding, President Trump’s lawyer firing off a profane email, the Cubs and White Sox making a blockbuster trade, Rajon Rondo signing with the New Orleans Pelicans and the internet going crazy over Sammy Sosa’s new look.

