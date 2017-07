× The Beat On Demand: Hoge And Carm React To The Stunning Quintana Trade

The Cubs and White Sox pulled off a blockbuster trade Thursday as Theo Epstein sent four prospects — including top prospect Eloy Jimenez — to the south side in exchange for Jose Quintana. Adam Hoge and Mark Carman have been lobbying for this trade for over a year, so they had to record an emergency on-demand episode of The Beat to react to the big crosstown move. Listen below: