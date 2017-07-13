× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.13.17: Wearing orange and procrastinating

We are still on flood watch and Lake County has been declared a disaster area. Our thoughts to all of those dealing with that. Steve Bernas from the Better Business Bureau warns all against flood related scams. Washington, IL Mayor Gary Manier stops by the studio to talk about the continued rebuild from the tornado 4 years ago. Dr. Mary Lamia points how how procrastinators are actually productive and Jeff Riney from FCC discusses raising money for ALS.