Spoiled by Something Rotten!

Do you love Shakespeare? Do you hate Shakespeare? Do you love to laugh? If the answer is “yes” to all three, “Something Rotten” is the musical for you! WGN’s Andrea Darlas sat down with real-life husband and wife and the stars of “Something Rotten”, Rob McClure and Maggie Leaks! We talk about the couple’s life on and off the Broadway stage, being married to a Greek woman (OPAA!) and how amazing Chicago audiences are! “Something Rotten” is playing at the Oriental Theatre through July 23rd.