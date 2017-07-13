× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Donald Trump Jr. meeting and a new Illinois budget

Donald Trump, Jr. meets with Russian government representatives to gain intel against Hillary Clinton. How bad is it? Does it cost him support among his loyal followers? And on the state front, Governor Rauner loses the budget battle to Speaker Mike Madigan and the Democrats. Can the Governor recover? Paul explores those issues from the perspective of WGN Republican Strategist Chris Robling. Chris is a Republican, but some of his answers might just surprise you.