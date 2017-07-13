× Legal Face-off’s Rich Lenkov: Is Venus Williams free of blame in fatal car accident?

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by resident legal expert, Rich Lenkov. They talk about Venus Williams not being charged legally in her car wreck case, though there still is a civil suit, the Charlie Gard case, Shia Labeouf in legal trouble again, and much more.

