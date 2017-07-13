MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 24: Venus Williams of the United States serves in her quarterfinal match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia on day nine of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Legal Face-off’s Rich Lenkov: Is Venus Williams free of blame in fatal car accident?
Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by resident legal expert, Rich Lenkov. They talk about Venus Williams not being charged legally in her car wreck case, though there still is a civil suit, the Charlie Gard case, Shia Labeouf in legal trouble again, and much more.
