Lance Henriksen talks ‘Flashback Weekend’, working with James Cameron and more

Nick Digilio welcomes back prolific actor Lance Henriksen, who talks about his upcoming appearance at the Flashback Weekend Chicago Horror Convention, where Nick is serving as a co-host. He talks about his early career and working with Sidney Lumet on Dog Day Afternoon, his relationship with James Cameron and working on Terminator and Aliens, and much more.