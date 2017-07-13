SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 23: Actor Lance Henriksen attends the "Aliens: 30th Anniversary" panel during Comic-Con International 2016 at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Lance Henriksen talks ‘Flashback Weekend’, working with James Cameron and more
Nick Digilio welcomes back prolific actor Lance Henriksen, who talks about his upcoming appearance at the Flashback Weekend Chicago Horror Convention, where Nick is serving as a co-host. He talks about his early career and working with Sidney Lumet on Dog Day Afternoon, his relationship with James Cameron and working on Terminator and Aliens, and much more.