Jonah Ray is the new face of Mystery Science Theater 3000

Jonah Ray, actor, writer, stand-up comedian and the new face of Mystery Science Theater 3000, joins Justin to talk about his career, how the current MST3K tour is going, his love of coming to Chicago, the challenge of doing the show in front of a live audience, how he was obsessed with Mystery Science Theater when he was growing up, how much of the punk rock aesthetic he uses in his comedy work, the importance of doing work that makes you happy and what we should expect from the upcoming MST3K show at The Vic.

