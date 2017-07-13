× Is the flooding in the Chicago area a result of climate change?

Josh Mogerman of the National Resources Defense Council joins Justin to discuss the horrible flooding in the Chicago area, how severe weather is happening more frequently due to climate change, the importance of investing in resources that will help when flooding happens, the need to lower our carbon footprint, the responsibility the government has to protect its citizens, President Trump’s Paris trip and the implications of pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord.

