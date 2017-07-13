LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: (L-R) Actors Melissa Rauch, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik and Kunal Nayyar, winners of Favorite Network TV Comedy and Favorite TV Show for "The Big Bang Theory", pose in the press room during the People's Choice Awards 2016 at Microsoft Theater on January 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
“I Don’t Get It!”: Pop Culture stuff that everybody likes but you
Nick Digilio, the crew and the listeners take a look at some of the top things we “don’t get” that everybody else seems to love, whether it’s TV, music, movies or food related.