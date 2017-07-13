× Funk legend George Clinton reflects on being one of the most influential artists in music history

The legendary singer, songwriter, bandleader, record producer and member of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame George Clinton joins Justin to talk about his career, his memories of playing in Chicago, recognizing Chicago’s rich musical history, the moment he realized he needed to create a new type of sound, when he started to feel that he was on to something with the P-funk style, the challenges of being a bandleader and working with such an immense amount of talent, finding new ways for his music to be heard, the fight to get back the money he earned throughout his career and his appearance this weekend at the Pitchfork Music Festival.

