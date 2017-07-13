× Dean Richards: The Emmy nominations are out!

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, Uncle Dean Richards! They talk about Shia LeBeouf making the news again, the Emmy nominations being released today, and more. He also shares his review for ‘War of the Planet of the Apes’.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.