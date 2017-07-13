× Chicago’s own, comedian Andrew Santino

You’ve seen his stand up special on Showtime, and his work in ‘I’m Dying Up Here’, and more. Comedian and actor, Andrew Santino, joins Bill and Wendy in the studio. They talk about his work on ‘I’m Dying Up Here’, how standup has changed from the ’70s to now, his comedy special ‘Homefield Advantage’, and so much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.