Traffic moves along smoothly on a stretch of Lake Shore Drive Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012 in Chicago, where a blizzard of historic proportions wobbled an otherwise snow-tough Chicago on Feb. 1, 2011, stranding hundreds of drivers for up to 12 hours overnight. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Chicago Department of Transportation: Lake Shore Drive is “ready for a complete reconstruction”
Traffic moves along smoothly on a stretch of Lake Shore Drive Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012 in Chicago, where a blizzard of historic proportions wobbled an otherwise snow-tough Chicago on Feb. 1, 2011, stranding hundreds of drivers for up to 12 hours overnight. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Chicago Department of Transportation Director of Transportation Planning and Programming Jeff Sriver explains to John exactly how his team has proposed to alter Lake Shore Drive, preserving parkland and beaches. John wants to know how that will be paid for, and gives Jeff his own suggestions for the proposal.