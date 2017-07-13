× Bill and Wendy Full Show 07-13-17

Guests on today’s show include comedian Andrew Santino, and our own Dean Richards. Bill and Wendy talk about basements leaking due to the recent floods, ‘I’m Dying Up Here’, Chicago, an unconventional ‘The More You Know’ PSA, Shia LaBeouf, movies, and much more.

