Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 07-13-17

Posted 2:21 PM, July 13, 2017, by
WendyBill

Wendy Snyder and Bill Leff

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about Producer Kevin’s band Faade breaking up, what he will be doing in his free time now (hint: it’s a whole new level of nerdy), what it takes to successfully form a creative group effort, legal matters with Rich Lenkov, and much more.

 

 

