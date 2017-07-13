× “Bad Ronald?” “Rabbit Test?” “The Incredible Melting Man?” Are these the best worst films of all time?

Creator Rachel Claff and director Edward Thomas-Herrera of the Neo-Futurists join Justin to discuss “It Came from … the Neo-Futurarium XII: Dawn of the Neo-Futurarium!” The festival of staged readings of the best worst movies of all time returns for a twelfth year! Rachel and Edward introduce us to the film that will be featured at this Saturday’s show, the Made-for-TV movie “Someone I Touched.” We also play another round of “Justify Your Love,” where you have to convince Justin, Rachel and Edward that your bad film is the best worst film of all-time!

