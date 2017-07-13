× Amy and Jen talk personal health and writing with Kelly Kitley, The importance of being self-sustainable, Peanut Butter and love for Chuck Mangione | Full Show (July 12th)

Amy and Jen are in for Patti Vasquez tonight! On tonight’s show they welcome “MY self: An autobiography of survival” author, Kelly Kitley. They discuss what truly goes into writing a book and the importance of Kelly’s message with her book. For more info on Kelly and her work visit HERE. They also take a look into one’s death and how some people are able to predict their own death within days. Apps and technology are also touched on as Amy explains to Jen about a great new app called “Countable” from Resist Bot. Tune in and find out the importance of these politically-based apps.

