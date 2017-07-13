× ‘A Ghost Story’ writer and director David Lowery: “I want to push audiences outside of their comfort zone but I never want to alienate anybody”

Filmmaker David Lowery (“Ain’t Them Bodies Saints,” “Pete’s Dragon”) joins Justin to discuss his new film, “A Ghost Story.” David talks about how he set out to tell a ghost story, his appreciation for the horror genre, why he chose to have the ghost in the film where a white bed sheet, the challenge of making a film that is about an unknown, the reason he chose to make the movie under Hollywood’s radar, challenging the audience while also trying to be inclusive, the amount of buzz the film is receiving, always wanting there to be new challenges to overcome, the joy of working with Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara and what he plans on doing next.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio