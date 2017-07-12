× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/12/17: IL 31st for Business, LSD, & Inappropriate Work Situations

While many people in the Midwest were focused on the rainstorms and flooding, the stock market was hitting a new high. Steve touched base with Terry Savage about how Janet Yellen might have made the Dow spike and where Illinois ranked nationally in the best/worst states for business. Frank Sennett caught wind of changes that could be coming to Lake Shore Drive, and Philippe Weiss broke down the recent study about the level of weariness women and men feel spending one-on-one time with the opposite sex.