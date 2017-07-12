× The Opening Bell 7/12/17: The Affordable House Alternative – Tiny Homes

This month, Tesla has focused on the production of it’s new car, but they are having a difficult time with the mass production. So where does that leave the other big manufacturers within the industry? This slowing trend is happening across the country yet there are still positives, notes Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes & Chief Executive Magazine). Steve then turned towards the real estate market with as the tiny home craze is on the up and up. Bob Clarizio (President of Titan Tiny Homes) told Steve about how the alternative living option is growing across the country and could be an up and coming solution to homelessness.