The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 7-12-17

How about this for an eclectic show? On tonight’s episode of The Download, Mike Warner, Executive Director of the Stormwater Management Commission in Lake County tells us what we need to know about the flooding in the Chicago area, we meet a couple of high school students who are leading an effort to find better ways to communicate with the Chicago Police Department, local Renaissance man David Singer returns to the show to talk about the theatrical release of his movie, “Imperfections,” we learn about the 5K Run to End Homelessness from A Safe Haven co-founder and president Neli Vazquez Rowland and since it’s Wednesday, The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your collectibles on “The Swap Meet!”

