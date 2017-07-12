× The Carry Out 7-12-17: “How late to work do you have to be to try and drive through that flooded street?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the flooding in the Chicago area, the S&P moving Illinois’ credit away from junk status, the new Chief of Staff for Governor Rauner issuing a memo to employees Tuesday outlining four “critical areas” of focus, the Sun-Times reporting that the paper will be acquired by former alderman Edwin Eisendrath, Kim Kardashian dispelling rumors of cocaine use, more people watching “America’s Got Talent” than the All-Star game, Wade Davis giving up the winning home run, the MLB trade deadline approaching, Lauri Markkanen performing well for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA summer league, NBA free agency heating up and the biggest iceberg in history breaking away from Antarctica.

