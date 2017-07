× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.12.17: A wet Wednesday

The Northwest suburbs continue to get hit with storms and flooding. What a mess! Senator Bill Brady and friend of the show, Pat Brady, sat in for the 7a hour to talk local and national politics.  Thomas Ian Smith braved the rain to swing by and talk about being the Rookie of the Year while Dean Richards reports that Garth Brooks is still the top earning country artist.  Stay dry people!