× Roe Conn Full Show (07/12/17): Sen. Dick Durbin on Donald Trump Jr., Top Five@5 featuring Mark Hamil’s “Joker,” and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, July 12th, 2017:

Tom Skilling asses how heavy rains are affecting Chicagoland, Mark Suppelsa looks at a Wall Street Journal report that alleges the FBI is looking at Russian plans back Donald Trump for president as early as 2014, associate editor for Real Clear Politics A.B. Stoddard talks about what to expect from the latest GOP health care bill, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) discusses his concerns about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer, the Top Five@5 features “Smeagol” reading President Trump’s tweets, and a project to launch a cat-cafe in Lincoln Park is discussed. Plus, John (Alfee) Alfirevich stops by to announce the Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), Chicagoland’s new-car dealer association, and the USO of Illinois’ partnership behind the 5th consecutive year of the “Barbecue for the Troops” program.

