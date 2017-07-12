Photos: Sandberg shops for a bed at Mattress Firm

Posted 6:28 AM, July 12, 2017, by , Updated at 06:26AM, July 12, 2017

For Sandberg’s upcoming 1 year wedding anniversary next month, she and her husband, Pat Boyle, decided to buy a new Mattress. They went to Mattress Firm and tried out a bunch of beds.  As you can imagine, Sandberg is very particular.  They ended up choosing a Beautyrest Winward LF Legends with an adjustable base.

Photo Gallery

Inline