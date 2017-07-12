This February 2017 frame from video provided by the British Antarctic Survey shows the Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica. A vast iceberg with twice the volume of Lake Erie broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf, scientists said Wednesday, July 12, 2017. The iceberg is described as weighing 1 trillion tons (1.12 trillion U.S. tons). (British Antarctic Survey via AP)
Northwestern University Professor Yarrow Axford: Two-mile thick ice breaks off Antarctic shelf
Northwestern University Professor of Earth and Planetary Science Yarrow Axford helps John understand what it means that an ice berg the size of Delaware broke away from Antarctica. Professor Axford tells us if the breakage is a climate change concern.