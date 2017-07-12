× How to grow from a loss

We all have heard the quote, “It doesn’t matter if you win or lose but it’s how you play the game.” Well, when people experience losses they do not walk away with such high thoughts of playing the game well. A loss is a loss. Whether it’s business, friendship, a relationship or even something as small as a parking space, it’s a loss. How we deal with the loss defines us. But how do you deal and grow from it? Author and motivational speaker Lennox Cornwall explains how to grow from your losses.

