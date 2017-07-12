× How can we improve communication between teenagers and police?

Wendell Phillips Academy High School students Sean Waight and Trevon Walker, Wendell Phillips Academy High School teacher Corinne Durrette and 20-year Chicago Police veteran Steve Busch join Justin to talk about a concept the students created called, “TACTICS,” which stands for “Teens and Cops Together in Chicago Successfully.” The kids teamed up with Chicago police officers to design a series of workshops for both officers and high school students to build trust and a culture of understanding. To learn how to talk to each other. Sean, Trevon, Corinne and Steve talk about the need for this type of program, the importance of trying to create a better relationship between the police and teenagers, how the students approached the police by attending a CAPS beat meeting, what makes the workshops special, what each of them learned from participating in the workshops, the impact “TACTICS” has made at Phillips, “TACTICS” winning a challenge sponsored by the Aspen Institute, how they fared and what they learned from presenting at the Aspen Ideas Festival and how they plan to take this initiative global.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio