× What can we do to ensure that our veterans don’t become homeless?

A Safe Haven co-founder and president Neli Vazquez Rowland joins Justin to discuss this weekend’s 5K Run to End Homelessness at Montrose Harbor. Neli talks about how A Safe Haven is dedicated to providing shelter, food and programs to help transform lives from homelessness to self-sufficiency, the news that Will County declared an end to homelessness for veterans, what needs to be done to make the transition from fighting homelessness among veterans to fighting homelessness among the general population and and how we need to connect with the private sector to play a more significant role in the fight to end homelessness.

