Guth and Huppke on Politics | Worst. Dream. Ever.

Amy and Rex team up to discuss the latest in politics. On today’s episode they cover Donald Trump Jr’s emails (how could you not?), his father’s reaction to the news, Fox misidentifying Jared Kushner as ‘Jared Kosher’, putting your party before your country, Amy’s wild dream, a new abortion law in Arkansas, and much more.