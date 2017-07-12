× Eat five pounds of mac and cheese in an hour and be immortalized

ROGERS PARK — Why eat a normal dinner when you can push yourself to your cheesy limit?

Midnight Mac and Cheeserie, 6981 N. Sheridan Road in Rogers Park, is offering customers the chance to become immortalized in Chicago mac and cheese history by competing in the restaurant’s new challenge: consume five dense pounds of the diner’s house macaroni and cheese sauce in an hour or less and win a spot on the wall of fame, plus a T-shirt and bragging rights.

Owner Antony van Zyl said the trick to winning was simple.

“Slow and steady wins this race,” he said. “One pound every 12 minutes and you win.”

