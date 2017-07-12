× Dr. John Duffy: The importance of family vacations

Dr. John Duffy is a an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Wendy and Dane to talk about the importance of family vacations. Good or bad, there are always great stories and bonding moments on these vacations. Dr. Duffy shares his thoughts with Bill and Wendy.

