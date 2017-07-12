× Chicago’s five-tool artist David Singer on the release of his film ‘Imperfections’: “The important thing is I never have to watch it again”

The terrific Chicago artist David Singer makes a return appearance to The Download to talk with Justin about the digital and theatrical release of his great film, “Imperfections,” his role in the Steppenwolf production of, “How to be a Rock Critic,” and his David Singer & the Sweet Science show next week at Beat Kitchen. David also debuts a great new song called, “Baker and I.”

