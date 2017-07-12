Bill and Wendy Full Show 07-12-17

Bill and Wendy

On today’s show, Bill and Wendy talk about today’s heavy rains and flooding, Bill’s old gambling problem, the importance of family vacations with Dr. John Duffy, 7-11’s free slurpee day, the size of a lobster impacting it’s flavor and texture, and much more.

 

 

