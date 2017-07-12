× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 07-12-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk with actor and writer, Kyle Mooney, and Director, Dave McCary, about their new film ‘Brigsby Bear’, calling sex hot lines as a kid, dialing ‘0’ for operator (spoiler: it doesn’t work anymore!), and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.