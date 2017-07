× Amy and Jen in for Patti! Rustbelt Chicago, New adventures across the world, Swimming with Sharks and more! | Full Show (July 11th)

Amy Guth and Jen Bosworth are in for Patti Vasquez for tonight. Tonight they welcome on from Rustbelt Chicago, leader – Martha who explains the process of her writing as well as the incarnations of Chicago that she’s found while writing her book. For more info on the event Martha discussed visit: Here.