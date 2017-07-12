× Actor Kyle Mooney and Director Dave McCary: Brigsby Bear

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by actor and writer, Kyle Mooney, and Director Dave McCary. You know Kyle from his work on SNL and his viral YouTube videos. He and Dave are child friends, and just made a movie together, entitled, “Brigsby Bear”. They tell Bill and Wendy about the film and the process of making it.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.