United States' Chaunte Lowe competes in the women's high jump final, during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
2008 Olympic Bronze Medalist Chaunte Lowe: Why her sixth place title was actually third place
Olympic Bronze Medalist Chaunte Lowe found out eight years after the fact that she was indeed a medalist for the high jump competition. Chaunte describes how this result came to be last fall, and how she plans to celebrate retroactively.