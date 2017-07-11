× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/11/17: Donald Trump Jr, Chicago Pedway, & Substitute Ivanka

The financial world was shaken today by news of Donald Trump Jr. releasing the email correspondence between him and officials connected to the Russian government and Jon Najarian gave Steve the play by play about what happened earlier in the day. Andrew Herrmann updated Steve on the changes the pedway might be seeing as the winter rush starts up again later this year, Suzanne Muchin asked if it was the right move for Ivanka Trump to hold President Trump’s place at the G20 meeting last week, and Kelly Leonard updated Steve on the latest stories from Getting To Yes, And.