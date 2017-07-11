× What is actor Thomas Ian Nicholas’ dream role?

Thomas is an actor, singer, musician, producer, director, and writer best known for playing Henry Rowengartner in Rookie of the Year and Kevin Myers in the American Pie film series. He joins Bill and Wendy and they talk playing a young Walt Disney ‘Walt Before Mickey’, who his dream role would be, throwing out the first pitch at Wrigley Field, and much more.

