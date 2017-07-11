× The Opening Bell 7/11/17: Are You Going To Lose Your AT&T Landline Phone?

Just before the end of the Independence Day session for Springfield, it was decided that AT&T landlines would eventually be phased out in Illinois. These are pieces of technology that seems outdated in the age of cellphones, but more than one million Illinois residents still depend on them according to Jim Chilsen (Director of Communication at the Citizen’s Utility Board). Steve then took a step back to analyze the influence major leaders have with Stacey Hanke (Author of “Influence Redefined”, Executive Mentor & Communication Skills Coach). According to Stacey, 95% of leaders believe they are more influential than they think they are.