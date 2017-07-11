× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.11.17: Donald Trump Jr. e-mails, net neutrality protest, selling your car

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted the e-mails that coordinated a meeting between himself and Russian Lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, to gain “incriminating” information on Hillary Clinton. John analyzes the e-mail thread. Then, CNET Senior Reporter Maggie Reardon explains the cause for many internet browsers and services to protest Wednesday, in the name of net neutrality. Mark Carman rationalizes why Chicago Cubs fans would boo their own team. And, finally, Consumer Reports Automotive Specialist Mike Quincy gives John advice on selling his car, and gives you tips on buying yours.