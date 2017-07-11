× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 7-11-17

We have another extremely eclectic show for you tonight on The Download! Justin chats with SpotHero CEO Mark Lawrence about his goal to empower people to get everywhere, easier, our resident philosopher Al Gini pays us another visit to explore the Seven Heavenly Virtues, we are treated to some music from beatbox sensations Yuri Lane and Paris Reed, the tremendous musician Hamilton Leithauser discusses his career, collaboration and upcoming performance at the Pitchfork Music Festival and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

