× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/11/17): The search for a new state to call home, donkeys breaking wind, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 67 (07/11/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member Kristen McQueary to talk about why a historic tax hike has made the idea of leaving Illinois very enticing. The group also talks about why Democrats and some Republicans in The Land of Lincoln don’t seem to understand that the citizens of the state shouldn’t be forced to work hard just to pay Illinois’ creditors. Plus, Kasso and Carlin discuss donkeys breaking wind, lemon aioli sauce on Greek ribs, and pay tribute to a friend.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3374496/3374496_2017-07-11-110036.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @StatehouseChick Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>