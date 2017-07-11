× The Carry Out 7-11-17: “Reince Priebus called the Trump Jr. revelations a ‘big nothing burger.’ Yeah, smothered in melted lies and caramelized untruths”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Donald Trump Jr. releasing email correspondence on his Russian meeting, the hearing over the Cook County sugar tax being pushed back a week, a new poll saying Chris Kennedy still holding a lead over J.B. Pritzker in the race to take on Governor Bruce Rauner, Governor Rauner announcing a new Chief of Staff, the All-Star game being played in Miami, rumors circulating about a Kyle Schwarber trade, the Bulls continuing summer league games and today being National Ice Cream Day.

